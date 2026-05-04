West Indies to host Sri Lanka in multi-format series starting June 2026

Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage (right) and captain Charith Asalanka (centre) run between the wickets during the second ODI match against West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on October 23, 2024. - AFP

Sri Lanka are set to tour West Indies in June and July 2026 for a full bilateral series comprising three ODIs, three T20Is and two Test matches.

The tour will begin with the ODI series on 3 June, followed by the T20Is from 11 June, with both white-ball legs scheduled to take place at Sabina Park in Kingston.

The action will then move to Antigua for the Test series, which is set to commence on 25 June. A four-day warm-up fixture will be played ahead of the red-ball leg.

The Test matches will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, adding further significance to the series.

Sri Lanka currently sit fifth in the standings, having played only two matches, and will look to capitalise on an early opportunity to gain points. Meanwhile, West Indies, who have featured in eight matches without a win, will aim to kick-start their campaign.

The two sides last faced each other in a bilateral series in October 2024 in Sri Lanka, where the hosts dominated across formats. Their most recent white-ball meeting came in 2021 in Galle, with Sri Lanka once again emerging victorious.

Both teams recently competed in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka impressed in the group stage but failed to maintain momentum in the Super Six phase.

West Indies, however, showed consistency before bowing out after a crucial defeat to India in Kolkata.

Series schedule: