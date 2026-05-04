Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe in high-scoring first women’s ODI

Pakistan women’s players celebrate during the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 4, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan registered a commanding 168-run victory over Zimbabwe in the opening women’s ODI of the three-match series at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 331, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 162 in 36.4 overs, courtesy of a disciplined and clinical bowling display by the hosts.

Beloved Biza was the top scorer for the Chevrons with a run-a-ball 53, striking eight fours.

Opener Kelis Ndhlovu contributed 31 off 47 deliveries, including five boundaries, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to make a significant impact.

For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana, Tasmia Rubab and Syeda Aroob Shah claimed two wickets each, while Momina Riasat and Nashra Sandhu chipped in with one apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a mammoth total, powered by impressive half-centuries from top-order batters Sadaf Shamas, Gull Feroza and Sidra Amin, along with a blistering knock from Najiha Alvi.

The wicketkeeper-batter recorded the fastest ODI fifty for Pakistan, reaching the milestone in just 24 deliveries.

Openers Shamas and Feroza laid a strong foundation with an aggressive start, dominating the Zimbabwe bowling attack. The duo stitched together a solid 162-run partnership, with both batters registering well-crafted fifties to put Pakistan firmly in control.

The partnership was eventually broken by Kudzai Chigora, who dismissed Feroza for 50 off 60 balls, including five boundaries, in the 29th over.

Shamas continued to anchor the innings and looked set for a century but fell agonisingly short, scoring a superb 98 off 130 deliveries, laced with 17 fours.

She was dismissed by Precious Marange, who also removed Ayesha Zafar shortly afterwards to reduce Pakistan to 195-3.

Marange struck again to claim her third wicket by dismissing Aliya Riaz, briefly halting Pakistan’s momentum in the middle overs.

Sidra Amin then steadied the innings with a fluent 67 off 59 balls, featuring nine fours, while Alvi provided a rapid late flourish. The pair added 96 runs for the fifth wicket to take Pakistan past the 300-run mark.

Alvi remained unbeaten on 56 off just 30 deliveries, smashing eight fours and a six, while Fatima Sana added a quickfire 11 off three balls, including a four and a six, to give the innings a strong finish.

For Zimbabwe, Precious Marange was the standout performer with the ball, returning figures of 3 for 39 in her 10 overs, while Kudzai Chigora and Nomvelo Sibanda picked up one wicket each.