Pakistan hold intense training session at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium for Bangladesh Tests

Pakistan team held an intense training session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 4 May 2026. — PCB

DHAKA: Pakistan’s Test squad continued their preparations for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh with a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The opening Test is scheduled to begin on 8 May and run until 13 May.

Players took part in net sessions focusing on both batting and bowling under the supervision of the coaching staff. The squad also underwent physical drills and fielding exercises to improve fitness levels and sharpen their on-field skills.

Meanwhile, top-order batter Babar Azam and pacer Khurram Shahzad, who recently featured for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final, are set to join the national camp today.

Babar led Zalmi to their second PSL title—his first as captain—after defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium.

The Test series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle. The second and final Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while four uncapped players—Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori—have earned their maiden call-ups to the national squad.

Historically, Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 15 times in Test cricket, with Pakistan winning 12 matches. Bangladesh have secured two victories, while one match has ended in a draw.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series:

Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.