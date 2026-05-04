Hunain, Sameer among 12 players featured in PSL 11 Emerging Team of the Tournament

The collage of photos features Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Hunain Shah (left) and Islamabad United opening batter Sameer Minhas. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Emerging Team of the Tournament has been unveiled, highlighting a strong pool of young talent that impressed throughout the season.

The side is led by standout performers from across franchises, with Islamabad United’s Sameer Minhas topping the list after scoring 349 runs at an impressive strike rate of 155.80.

Quetta Gladiators’ Shamyl Hussain and Hyderabad Kingsmen’s Maaz Sadaqat are also included in the batting unit, while Karachi Kings wicketkeeper-batter Mirza Saad Baig strengthens the top order.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Farhan Yousuf, who also led Pakistan at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, was named for his breakthrough season and exceptional fielding performances.

Saad Masood of RawalPindiz is included for his all-round ability in the middle order.

The bowling attack features Hyderabad Kingsmen’s Hunain Shah, who also appears in the main Team of the Tournament, alongside Peshawar Zalmi’s Ali Raza, who took the only hat-trick of PSL 11.

Multan Sultans’ Mohammad Ismail, Lahore Qalandars’ Ubaid Shah and Multan Sultans’ Momin Qamar complete a strong pace and spin unit, with Ali Raza and Momin Qamar providing variety and control.

Lahore Qalandars’ Mohammad Farooq has been named 12th player after playing four matches for his side, scoring 87 runs, including one half-century.

PSL 11 Emerging Team of the Tournament:

Sameer Minhas (Islamabad United), Shamyl Hussain (Quetta Gladiators), Maaz Sadaqat (Hyderabad Kingsmen), Mirza Saad Baig (Karachi Kings, wicketkeeper), Farhan Yousuf (Peshawar Zalmi), Saad Masood (RawalPindiz), Hunain Shah (Hyderabad Kingsmen), Ali Raza (Peshawar Zalmi), Mohammad Ismail (Multan Sultans), Ubaid Shah (Lahore Qalandars), Momin Qamar (Multan Sultans) and Mohammad Farooq (Lahore Qalandars, 12th player).