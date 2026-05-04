Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad depart for Dhaka ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Babar Azam departs from Lahore for Dhaka to join the Pakistan team for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh on May 4, 2026. Instagram/BabarAzam

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team players Babar Azam and Khurram Shahzad have departed for Dhaka to join the national squad ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Both cricketers, who represented Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, did not travel earlier with the squad due to their commitments in the tournament.

They featured in the PSL final, winning the title after defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen, and are now set to link up with the Test side in Dhaka later tonight.

Meanwhile, several members of Pakistan’s Test support staff have also already arrived in Bangladesh, ensuring preparations are underway for the upcoming series.

The national side is scheduled to hold its first training session in Dhaka on Monday. The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The first Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from 8 to 12 May, while the second Test is scheduled at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

Shan Masood will continue to captain the side, while four uncapped players — Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori — have earned call-ups to the national squad.

Historically, both teams have faced each other 15 times in the red-ball format, with Pakistan leading with 12 wins, Bangladesh with two, while one match ended in a draw.

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh series:

Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.