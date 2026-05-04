Aaron Hardie sets unique T20 record with all-round brilliance in PSL 11 final

Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie celebrates scoring his half-century during the PSL 11 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie on Sunday etched his name in history with his all-round prowess in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Hardie, who was roped in as a direct signing by the Zalmi ahead of the historic players auction, propelled Zalmi to a nervy five-wicket victory over the spirited Kingsmen in the enthralling final of the eight-team tournament.

After Zalmi captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field, Hardie spearheaded their bowling charge with sensational bowling figures of 4/27 in his four overs, playing a pivotal role for the table-toppers to book the Kingsmen for a meagre 129 in 18 overs.

Set to chase a modest 130-run target, Kingsmen's in-form pace attack dismantled Zalmi's top order and reduced the former champions to 40/4 inside four overs.

But Hardie remained firm and eventually led Zalmi to a five-wicket victory with 28 balls to spare, with an unbeaten half-century, top-scoring with 56 off 39 deliveries, studded with nine boundaries.

As a result, Hardie became the first-ever player in the history of the T20 franchise leagues to claim four wickets and score in excess of fifty runs in the final.

For his all-round brilliance, the 27-year-old Australian all-rounder was adjudged the Player of the final in his maiden PSL season, which he described as "very successful".

"Yeah, it's been great. Everyone involved; all the players, coaching staff, owners, and directors, I couldn't have had a better start to my PSL journey," said Hardie at the post-match presentation.

"I'm super grateful to be part of Zalmi and to get to know everyone. We've had great fun and, obviously, a really successful season."