Labuschagne rues batting failure after Kingsmen suffer defeat in PSL 11 final

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Manus Labuschagne watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne expressed disappointment over his team's batting failure in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final defeat at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the Kingsmen could accumulate 129 runs before getting bowled out in 18 overs despite a gutsy half-century by top-order batter Saim Ayub.

The tournament debutants were well placed at 71/2 in 6.2 overs before running into a collapse, which saw them lose their remaining eight wickets for 58 runs in 70 deliveries.

Set to chase a modest 130-run target in the final, Kingsmen's in-form pace attack dismantled Zalmi's top order and had reduced the table-toppers for 40/4 inside five overs, but an anchoring 85-run partnership between Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad turned the game on its head.

Reflecting on his team's defeat in the summit clash of PSL 11, Labuschagne acknowledged their shortcomings in batting but highlighted their fightback with the ball early in the second innings.

"A few things didn't go our way. As a batting group, we probably left a few runs out there. We showed once again that belief in the side and what we can do, putting them four for 40, but just not enough runs on the board tonight," said Labuschagne at the post-match presentation.

Kingsmen, who made their debut this season, experienced a roller-coaster campaign as they suffered defeats in each of their first four matches before scripting an astounding turnaround by winning seven out of their next eight fixtures to book their place in the final.

Although Labuschagne termed the final outcome hurtful, he took pride in his team's resilience throughout the tournament, citing their sensational victories over fellow debutants RawalPindiz by 108 runs to earn a miraculous playoffs qualification and eventually their come-from-behind victory over Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2, which saw Hunain Shah successfully defend six runs in the final over.

"I think tonight hurts, obviously, but reflecting on what an amazing tournament we've put together, coming from four losses to winning four in a row, getting bowled out for 80, then winning by 100, and then winning two games to get into the final; we've made so many great memories," Labuschagne stated.

"I'm just so proud of the team; it's been an awesome effort," he added.

The Australian batter then went on to share that he thoroughly enjoyed captaining the side in the recently concluded PSL 11, terming it an opportunity to challenge himself in a different environment and getting to know the players, owners and support staff.

"I really did. I was excited about the opportunity to challenge myself in a different environment, and I've enjoyed getting to know the players, owners, and support staff," said Labuschagne.

"It's exciting to see what this team built in such a short period, and hopefully, there are some really amazing things to come," he concluded.