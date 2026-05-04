Darren Sammy reacts after Zalmi beat Kingsmen to claim second PSL title

Former Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy holds the trophy following his team's victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2 at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2017. - AFP

LAHORE: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has reacted after Peshawar Zalmi defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen in the PSL 11 grand final to secure their second title on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan in a thrilling finale.

Sammy posted on social media platform Instagram where he reshared a championship graphic showing Zalmi players under the bold “CHAMPIONS OF PSL 11” banner and tagged official team handle @peshawarzalmi.pk, accompanied by several clapping emojis, clearly reflecting admiration, pride and celebration moments shared online.

Babar Azam’s long wait for silverware as a captain finally came to an end in 2026 as he guided Peshawar Zalmi to their second PSL title, marking a memorable turnaround in his leadership journey that began with Karachi Kings in 2022.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Zalmi ended a nine-year title drought since West Indies legend Darren Sammy last led them to PSL glory in 2017, producing a composed and clinical performance in the final against debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Opting to field first, Babar’s decision proved decisive as Kingsmen struggled to build momentum and were bundled out for just 129 in 18 overs.

Despite a fighting effort from Saim Ayub, who anchored the innings with a patient 54 off 50 balls featuring five fours and two sixes, the rest of the batting line-up failed to offer sustained resistance.

Chasing 130, Zalmi faced early pressure and slipped to 40-4, but the game turned with a crucial recovery led by Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad. The pair stitched together an 85-run stand for the fifth wicket, effectively breaking the back of the chase.

Samad fell after a brisk 48 off 34 deliveries, but Hardie carried the innings through with composure, finishing unbeaten on 56 from 39 balls, decorated with nine boundaries, as Zalmi sealed the target with 28 balls remaining and five wickets in hand.