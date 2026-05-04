PSL 11 final: Mohsin Naqvi praises fans after electrifying crowd at Gaddafi Stadium

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi speaks during its Annual General Meeting in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the passion and discipline of cricket fans who attended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final at Gaddafi Stadium, describing the atmosphere as electric and unforgettable.

In a statement issued by the cricket board, Naqvi praised the spectators for their overwhelming support and sportsmanship throughout the high-profile encounter.

“Cricket fans displayed remarkable discipline and tremendous enthusiasm during the final match at Gaddafi Stadium, creating an electric atmosphere with their passion and energy. I am truly impressed by the love and support shown by the people of Lahore for the game of cricket,” Naqvi said.

He further noted the spirit of appreciation shown by the crowd towards both competing teams.

“The spectators wholeheartedly appreciated both teams and thoroughly enjoyed the contest, proving once again that the citizens of Lahore have an unwavering and deep-rooted passion for cricket,” he added.

Speaking to the media after the final presentation ceremony, Naqvi acknowledged the challenges faced in organising the tournament but expressed satisfaction over its successful completion.

“It was a very difficult time, but by the grace of Allah we managed to conduct the PSL in a smooth and successful manner. A total of 32,600 fans attended the final, and the crowd during the playoff matches was also outstanding. Next year, along with the existing venues, new venues will also be added,” he stated.

“PSL 12 will be even bigger and better than this edition,” he further added.

Peshawar Zalmi edged past debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in a thrilling final at the same venue, marking a memorable conclusion to the contest.

Opting to field first, Zalmi captain Babar Azam saw his decision pay off as the Kingsmen were restricted to a modest 129 all out in 18 overs, despite a resilient half-century from Saim Ayub.

The left-handed batter stood firm amid the collapse, top-scoring with 54 off 50 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and two sixes in an otherwise subdued batting effort from his side.

In reply, Zalmi successfully chased down the 130-run target with five wickets in hand and 28 balls to spare. The chase was anchored by a vital 85-run stand for the fifth wicket between Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad, which revived the innings after Zalmi had slumped to 40/4.

Samad played an aggressive knock of 48 off 34 balls before being dismissed, while Hardie held his nerve till the end, finishing unbeaten on 56 off 39 deliveries, decorated with nine boundaries, to steer Zalmi to a commanding win.