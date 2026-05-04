Cricket fraternity reacts as Babar Azam leads Peshawar Zalmi to PSL 11 title

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left) pictured after receiving the PSL 11 trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, following his side’s victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the grand final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: The cricket fraternity has reacted after Babar Azam led his side to a second title, guiding Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the grand finale of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Among those to share their views was Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad, who took to social media platform 'X' to congratulate Babar on reaching a significant milestone in his career, while also acknowledging the role of fans in the team’s success.

"Peshawar Zalmi are the champions of PSL 11! What an incredible journey and a truly dominant performance. From start to finish, they showed class, passion, and determination," Shehzad wrote.

"Congratulations to Babar Azam on winning his first trophy."

"Kudos to the team and their fans, this victory belongs to you," he added.

Former Pakistan captain and newly appointed red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed lauded the successful organisation of the tournament, praising the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board and its leadership for delivering a high-quality event despite challenging circumstances.

"Delivering such a fantastic tournament under challenging circumstances is truly a great achievement. Special appreciation to Chairman Pakistan circket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi Sahab," Sarfaraz wrote.

"A tournament full of passion energy and quality cricket well done to everyone involved Great Jon done by Salman Naseer and his entire team for their hard work, commitment and professional execution," he added.

Younis Khan, who led Pakistan to glory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2009, also lauded Peshawar Zalmi for their dominant campaign in the Pakistan Super League Season 11 final.

The veteran batter praised the team’s consistency throughout the tournament and highlighted Babar Azam’s leadership as a key factor behind their title-winning run.

"Congratulations to Peshawar Zalmi on winning PSL for the 2nd time. Incredible journey throughout the tournament and certainly the best team throughout, captained well by Babar Azam," Younis Khan wrote.

Former Pakistan team director and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez lauded Peshawar Zalmi’s title-winning campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, praising the collective efforts of the franchise’s leadership, coaching staff and players following their triumphant run in the tournament.

"Congratulations Peshawar Zalmi winning PSL 11. Javed Afridi, Babar Azam, Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Azhar Mahmood, Ottis Gibson & Muhammad Akram. Job well done," Hafeez wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Zalmi thumped spirited Kingsmen by five wickets in the enthralling final, played here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Zalmi captain Babar's decision to field first paid dividends as the tournament debutants were bowled out for a meagre 129 in 18 overs despite a gutsy half-century by Saim Ayub.

The left-handed batter waged a lone battle for the Kingsmen and top-scored with a cautious 54 off 50 deliveries, featuring five fours and two sixes.

In turn, Zalmi chased down the modest 130-run target for the loss of five wickets and 28 balls to spare, courtesy of an 85-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad.

The duo recovered Zalmi from 40/4 and put them within touching distance until Samad was dismissed after scoring 48 off 34 deliveries, while Hardie top-scored with an unbeaten 39-ball 56, studded with nine boundaries.