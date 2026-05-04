Sufiyan Muqeem headlines PSL 11 individual awards

Peshawar Zalmi's Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates taking a wicket during their PSL 11 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi's mystery spinner Sufiyan Muqeem was crowned the Player of the Tournament at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 for his consistent performances with the ball throughout the enthralling season.

Muqeem, who won the iconic Fazal Mehmood cap for finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 11 innings at a remarkable average of 14.40, was also adjudged the player of the tournament for his impactful performances throughout the season, which saw Peshawar Zalmi win their second title by beating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final.

"My individual performance was good, and so was the team's," said Muqeem at the post-match presentation.

"I have worked very hard on my bowling. It was written in the stars for me to be named the best bowler, and I'm very happy with it. Individual awards are very important for a player," he added.

His captain, Babar Azam, on the other hand, claimed the Hanif Mohammad Cap for finishing as the leading run-scorer of the tournament despite bagging a duck in the final as he accumulated 588 runs in 11 innings at an astounding average of 73.50.

Babar, who won his maiden PSL trophy as the captain, was also adjudged the Best Batter of the Tournament.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a dream campaign with the bat as he piled up the joint-most runs in a single edition of the marquee league, equalling Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman's record, with the help of two centuries and three fifties.

Furthermore, their teammates, Farhan Yousaf and Kusal Mendis, won the awards for best fielder and best wicketkeeper of the tournament, respectively.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan was adjudged the best all-rounder of the tournament for taking 17 wickets in 10 innings at a sensational average of 14.47, besides accumulating 173 runs at 34.60.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Kingsmen's emerging pacer Hunain Shah, who also bagged 17 wickets, was deemed the best emerging player of the tournament.

Complete list of PSL 11 award winners: