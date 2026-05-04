Babar Azam joins elusive list of captains with maiden PSL title victory

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam celebrates scoring his century during their PSL 11 Qualifier against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 28, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he joined the elusive list of captains with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title victory.

Babar, who began his PSL captaincy career in 2022 with Karachi Kings, finally won his first trophy as captain as he led Zalmi to their second title, ending a nine-year wait since West Indies great Darren Sammy led them to glory in 2017.

As a result, Babar became only the second Zalmi captain to achieve the feat and the ninth overall, joining the likes of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Misbah-ul-Haq, while left-arm national pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi leads the elusive list with three title victories.

Captains with most PSL titles:

Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) – 3 Misbah-ul-Haq (Islamabad United) – 1 Darren Sammy (Peshawar Zalmi) – 1 JP Duminy (Islamabad United) – 1 Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators) – 1 Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) – 1 Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) – 1 Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) – 1 Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) – 1

It is pertinent to mention that Zalmi thumped spirited Kingsmen by five wickets in the enthralling final, played here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Zalmi captain Babar's decision to field first paid dividends as the tournament debutants were bowled out for a meagre 129 in 18 overs despite a gutsy half-century by Saim Ayub.

The left-handed batter waged a lone battle for the Kingsmen and top-scored with a cautious 54 off 50 deliveries, featuring five fours and two sixes.

In turn, Zalmi chased down the modest 130-run target for the loss of five wickets and 28 balls to spare, courtesy of an 85-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad.

The duo recovered Zalmi from 40/4 and put them within touching distance until Samad was dismissed after scoring 48 off 34 deliveries, while Hardie top-scored with an unbeaten 39-ball 56, studded with nine boundaries.