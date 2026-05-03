PSL 11: Kusal Perera's run-out in final against Zalmi divides fans

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Kusal Perera dives to save his wicket as ball lits up the stumps during their PSL 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen's middle-order batter Kusal Perera's run-out in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi ignited a debate on social media, dividing fans on the judgment despite the obstruction claim.

The dismissal came on the fifth delivery of the eighth over when Nahid Rana bowled a pacy delivery at hard length to top-order batter Saim Ayub, who was cramped for space and jammed it down on the track, and the two batters ran to steal a quick single.

Rana, on the other hand, also ran to collect the ball to deny Kingsmen the quick single and nearly collided with Perera as he intercepted the two batters.

Although Rana was focused entirely on the ball and never looked at the batter, Perera was forced to alter his running line, and a direct hit from Michael Bracewell caught him short despite a full-length dive.

The Sri Lankan batter immediately raised his hand to complain about an alleged obstruction by Rana, but after an extensive review, third umpire Alex Wharf upheld the run-out decision, prompting Perera to walk back furiously.

Later, Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne was also seen in discussion with reserve umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Meanwhile, Perera's dismissal has since become a point of debate on social media, with several fans terming the decision unjust.

"Kusal Perera should have been given not out. It was a clear not out since the bowler crossed him, made him slow up. Clear injustice," a cricket fan bearing the username, @tahabeast3, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kusal Perera should have been given not out..

It was a clear not out since the bowler crossed him, made him slow up. CLEAR INJUSTICE!! #PSL2026 #PZvHK #PZvHHK pic.twitter.com/54zOk8tgpk — TAHA IMRAN (@tahabeast3) May 3, 2026

Another fan, with the username @SoNotHammad, demanded that the International Cricket Council (ICC) change the rule, deeming Rana's approach towards the ball as a "clear obstruction".

"Kusal Perera should not have been given out, regardless of it being non-intentional, there was clearly an obstruction in Kusal's route. This rule should be changed by ICC in the future, otherwise we will only remember this fault when it happens in a big game."

Kusal Perera should not have been given out, regardless of it being non-intentional, there was clearly an obstruction in Kusal’s route, this rule should be changed by ICC in the future, otherwise we will only remember this fault when it happens in a big game. — So close yet so far (@SoNotHammad) May 3, 2026

On the other hand, numerous fans supported the third umpire's decision, asserting Nahid should not be blamed.

"Kusal Perera that's out bro... Don't blame on Nahid," a cricket fan, bearing the username @Siam944169, wrote on the microblogging website.

Kusal Perera that's out bro...Don't blame on Nahid. — Siam (@Siam944169) May 3, 2026

Another cricket enthusiast suggested that Perera had slowed down while running and also that Rana did not make any contact with him.

"Kusal Perera slow hogaya beach running mein rana ne usko touch tak nahi kiya bhaii (Kusal Perera slowed down while running, Rana did not even touch him)," wrote cricket fan with username, @Silly_MID__ON, wrote.

Kusal perera slow hogaya beach running mein rana ne usko touch tak nahi kiya bhaii 🤡#hblpsl2026 — DR EB (@Silly_MID__ON) May 3, 2026



