PSL 11: Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Kingsmen in final

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne (centre) at the toss for their PSL 11 final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to field first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Nahid Rana, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Basit.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.

Head-to-head

The upcoming high-stakes fixture marks only the second meeting between Zalmi and Kingsmen, and the former champions dominate the head-to-head record as they won their maiden faceoff narrowly by four wickets.

Matches: 1

Peshawar Zalmi: 1

Hyderabad Kingsmen: 0

Form Guide

Zalmi and Kingsmen enter the summit clash with similar momentum in their favour, as both teams have just one defeat in their last five completed matches.

Table-toppers Zalmi stormed into the PSL 11 final after winning their Qualifier against Islamabad United by 70 runs, while Kingsmen, who finished fourth after the league stage, defeated Multan Sultans and the three-time champions, respectively, in the two eliminators, to book their spot in the summit clash.

Peshawar Zalmi: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, W, W, L, W