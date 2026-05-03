Babar Azam reveals key difference between Gibson, Hesson's coaching styles

An undated picture of Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam. — X/@PeshawarZalmi

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has reflected on his experience of working under two contrasting coaching regimes, stating that both Ottis Gibson and Mike Hesson offered unique approaches that contributed to his growth as a batter.

Speaking on a recent YouTube podcast, Babar revealed that Gibson granted him complete freedom from the outset.

“When I first met Ottis Gibson, he told me very clearly that he had no specific demands from me. He said, just play your natural game — I don’t need anything else, just enjoy your cricket,” Babar said.

He added that Gibson never instructed him to adopt a particular style or play specific shots, instead placing full trust in his ability to read match situations independently.

“In life, you will encounter different opinions from different people. It depends on you how you take them. His only message was: you know how to play, so just go and enjoy your game,” he added.

In contrast, the 31-year-old described Hesson’s methodology as more structured. Under his guidance, the former Pakistan captain was asked to bat in different positions, including number four.

“He gives you confidence but also clearly communicates what he expects from you at a particular position,” Babar explained.

The right-handed batter admitted that adjusting to the number four role required time, as it was unfamiliar territory.

“Playing at different positions requires different mindsets. It takes time to adapt. You cannot expect to dominate immediately. Every new role demands patience, but nowadays people expect instant results within a day or two. In reality, everything takes time,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the grand finale of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is set to deliver a thrilling contest, as 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi go head-to-head with tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Zalmi sealed their berth in dominant fashion, cruising past Islamabad United with a convincing 70-run triumph in the Qualifier. In contrast, the Kingsmen scripted a fairytale run to the final.

After finishing fourth in the league phase, they stunned both Multan Sultans and the three-time champions in successive Eliminators to book their place in the title decider.

The summit clash marks the fifth PSL final appearance for Babar Azam’s Zalmi, while the Kingsmen have etched their name in history by reaching the final in their debut campaign.