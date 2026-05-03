David Warner reveals pick for PSL 11 final winner

Karachi Kings' David Warner watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 27, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings captain David Warner has expressed his support for Hyderabad Kingsmen to win the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 against Peshawar Zalmi, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Warner wished good luck to both finalists, Zalmi and Kingsmen, but shared that he would still go for Australia, referencing the leadership of the debutant franchise, whose captain, Marnus Labuschagne and head coach Jason Gillespie are Australians.

"Good luck to both teams […] I'm still going for Australia, [Marnus Labuschagne]," wrote Warner on his Instagram story, accompanied by the rolling on the floor laughing emoticons.

The former Australia opener, however, insisted on having a soft corner for his friend Shahnawaz Dahani, who is representing the 2017 champions in the ongoing PSL 11.

"But soft spot for my friend [Shahnawaz Dahani]," he added.

. — Instagram/@davidwarner31

Dahani, on the other hand, was quick to respond, thanking Warner but asserting that Zalmi would win the eight-team tournament. He also highlighted having an Australian in their squad, Aaron Hardie.

"Hahaha, thanks, Warnee! Zalmi will win, we also got Aussie bigman, [Aaron Hardie]."

. — Instagram/@dahani.99

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated PSL 11 final between Zalmi and Kingsmen will be preceded by a star-studded closing ceremony, which will feature renowned national artists Atif Aslam, Ali Azmat, Aima Baig and Sabri Sisters.

Zalmi stormed into the final after winning their Qualifier against Islamabad United by 70 runs, while Kingsmen, who finished fourth after the league stage, defeated Multan Sultans and the three-time champions, respectively, in the two eliminators, to book their spot in the summit clash.

The two sides also came face-to-face in the league stage of the ongoing eight-team tournament, which saw Zalmi prevail by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.