PSL 11: Babar fails to topple Fakhar's all-time record with duck in final

Babar holds record for most 500 plus runs across PSL seasons four times

By Web Desk
May 03, 2026
The collage of photos features Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left) and Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam fell short of breaking Fakhar Zaman’s all-time record for most runs in a single Pakistan Super League (PSL) season after being dismissed for a duck in the final against Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The right-handed batter entered the high-stakes final needing just one run to surpass Zaman’s landmark tally. However, he failed to add to his score and was dismissed without troubling the scorers, missing out on a historic milestone.

Previously, the left-handed batter from the Qalandars held the record in the 2022 edition of the tournament, when he amassed 588 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 152.72, including seven half-centuries and one century.

Babar, meanwhile, has equalled the feat in 11 innings, scoring runs at an outstanding average of 73.50 and a strike rate of 145.90. His season has included two centuries and three half-centuries.

Most runs in a PSL season:

  • Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) – 588 runs in 2026
  • Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) – 588 runs in 2022
  • Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) – 569 runs in 2024
  • Babar Azam (Karachi Kings) – 554 runs in 2021
  • Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) – 550 runs in 2023
  • Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) – 546 runs in 2022
  • Kusal Mendis (Peshawar Zalmi) – 541* runs in 2026
  • Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) – 522 runs in 2023
  • Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) – 500 runs in 2021

Moreover, the 31-year-old previously equalled two major records during the ongoing edition of the tournament courtesy of a blistering century against Islamabad United in the Qualifier.

Babar Azam top-scored in the high-stakes fixture with a swashbuckling 103 off just 59 deliveries, decorated with 12 fours and four sixes, helping the table-toppers post a commanding total of 221/7 in their 20 overs.

His 57-ball century in the match marked his second of the ongoing edition, making him only the second batter in the history of the marquee league to register two centuries in a single season, joining Usman Khan, who achieved the feat in PSL 9 for Multan Sultans.

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