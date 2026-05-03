Eddie Hearn backs Anthony Joshua’s ‘ultimate comeback’ despite risks

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua is preparing for the ‘ultimate comeback’, though he admits the return carries significant risk after a challenging six months break.

Joshua is set to face Kristian Prenga in Riyadh on 25th July, in a bout that could pave the way for a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury later this year.

However, Hearn has acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding the heavyweight’s return.

"We also know the risk of this is everything that he's coming back from," Hearn said.

"They're calling this a comeback. People might think that's quite strange because it's only six months after he last fought but it's actually the ultimate comeback.

"It's the comeback from the deepest of lows. Not just mentally and emotionally but physically as well.

"The injuries that he sustained in that crash, a lot of people would never fight again and I think the strength that he has shown is quite incredible."

Joshua, 36, has not fought since defeating Jake Paul in December. Shortly afterwards, he was involved in a serious car crash in Nigeria that tragically claimed the lives of two members of his team.

Reflecting on his return, Joshua said he had “taken some time to consolidate and rebuild” before stepping back into the ring.

His opponent Prenga enters the fight with a formidable record of 20 knockouts in 21 victories.

The stakes are high, with Frank Warren warning that a defeat could derail plans for the lucrative Fury showdown.

Despite the risk, Hearn insists Joshua is focused. “We want to look good and be 100% ready,” he said. “We’re not here just to turn up for the money.”