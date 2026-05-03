Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 11, PZ vs HK today Final

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne are pictured during a pre-final shoot ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 2, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The grand finale of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between former champions Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

This marked the second encounter between both teams in the ongoing tournament, with Zalmi leading the head-to-head record 1-0 after their victory over Kingsmen in the league-stage fixture.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Nahid Rana, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Basit.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.