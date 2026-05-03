Lionel Messi shines but Inter Miami collapse in Orlando City comeback

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his game winning goal midfielder Rodrigo de Paul in the second half against the Inter Miami CF at Empower Field at Mile High on Apr 18, 2026. — Reuters

Lionel Messi scored and assisted, but still ended up on the losing side as Orlando City produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Inter Miami 4–3 on Saturday, overturning a three-goal deficit and extending the hosts’ winless run at their new stadium.

Miami looked in complete control early on, racing into a 3–0 lead inside 33 minutes.

Ian Fray opened the scoring in the fourth minute, before Messi set up Telasco Segovia and later added a goal of his own, marking his 86th strike for the club in his 100th appearance.

However, Orlando City mounted a dramatic response after the break. Martín Ojeda inspired the turnaround with a clinical hat-trick, drawing his side level after a dominant spell.

With momentum firmly on their side, Orlando completed the comeback deep into stoppage time when Tyrese Spicer netted the winner to silence the home crowd.

The result was just the third time in MLS history that a team has recovered from a 3–0 deficit to win, underlining the scale of Orlando’s achievement.

For Miami, the defeat extended their struggles at their newly opened stadium, where they remain without a victory in four matches.

It also brought an end to their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions and marked their first loss since the opening match of the season in February.

Despite Messi’s milestone performance, Miami were left to reflect on a costly collapse, while Orlando celebrated a vital and morale-boosting victory after a difficult run of form.