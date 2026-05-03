Tickets sold out for PSL 11 final between Peshawar Zalmi, Hyderabad Kingsmen

Cricket fans were seen witnessing the Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 between Islamabad United and Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 1, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Tickets across all enclosures at the Gaddafi Stadium for the grand finale of the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) between former champions Peshawar Zalmi and tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen have been completely sold out.

The official announcement was made on the league’s social media platforms.

“SOLD OUT Zinda dilana Lahoriyon — it’s a house full for the Grand Finale,” read the post caption.

The highly anticipated final will be contested between 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Zalmi secured their place in the final after defeating Islamabad United by 70 runs in the Qualifier, while Kingsmen, who finished fourth in the league stage, stunned Multan Sultans and then the three-time champions in the Eliminators to reach the summit clash.

The two sides had earlier met during the league stage, where Zalmi edged a thrilling contest by four wickets off the final delivery.

For the unversed, this marks the fifth PSL final appearance for Babar Azam-led Zalmi, while Kingsmen have created history by reaching the final in their debut season.

In their previous encounter, Hyderabad Kingsmen were bowled out for 145 in 18.2 overs, with Kusal Perera top-scoring with 58 off 35 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Captain Marnus Labuschagne contributed 27 from as many deliveries.

Sufiyan Muqeem and Iftikhar Ahmed starred with the ball for Zalmi, taking four wickets each in impressive spells.

In response, Peshawar Zalmi were tested by a disciplined Kingsmen attack but successfully chased the target on the final ball of the innings.

Captain Babar Azam led the effort with 43 off 37 deliveries, hitting six boundaries, while Kusal Mendis and Michael Bracewell added 27 and 25 runs respectively.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit and Shoriful Islam

Hyderabad Kingsmen:Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana and Ahmed Hussain