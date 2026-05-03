Wu Yize edges Mark Allen in thriller to reach Crucible final

An undated picture of 22-year-old China's Wu Yize. — WST

China's Wu Yize has reached his first World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible after a dramatic 17-16 victory over Mark Allen, who missed a match-ball black in the penultimate frame.

The 22-year-old, who had never previously won a match in Sheffield before this year, will now face Shaun Murphy over 35 frames across Sunday and Monday, with the winner to claim the title and £500,000.

Allen, usually composed under pressure, appeared set to prevail when leading 17-14 and 17-15, but faltered in key moments.

The most decisive twist came in the penultimate frame when he failed to pot the black to reach the final, allowing Wu to clear for 16-16 before sealing victory in a tense decider with a superb clearance.

Reflecting on his triumph Wu admitted he is still struggling with nerves after reaching the final in Sheffield, showing the mental pressure of the big stage is still affecting him.

"I feel I have still not recovered from the nerves," said Wu, the 34th player to reach the final in Sheffield.

Wu’s breakthrough season continues after winning his first ranking title at the International Championship and reaching the Masters semi-finals on debut.

He has surged into the world’s top ten and could rise to fourth with victory, having produced eight centuries and 35 breaks over 50 during his run, including wins over Mark Selby and Allen.

This sets up a blockbuster final against Shaun Murphy, who has been in strong form throughout the tournament and will contest the best-of-35-frames showdown beginning on Sunday afternoon at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

It is pertinent to mention that his victory continues a remarkable rise for the Chinese star.