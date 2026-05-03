Louie Sutherland calls Tai Tuivasa win “changing of the guard” moment

An undated picture of British heavyweight Louie Sutherland. — UFC

British heavyweight Louie Sutherland has described his shock victory over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Perth as a “changing of the guard” moment, after stepping in on short notice to secure his first win in the promotion.

Sutherland flew from the United Kingdom to Australia after Sean Sharaf withdrew just days before the event, accepting the fight with barely a week to prepare.

The 31-year-old produced a composed performance to defeat Tuivasa via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the contest 30-26 in his favour.

The Londoner, now competing in his third UFC outing, said he believes he belongs among the division’s elite.

“I know I’m good enough to compete in the top 10 or 15 of this division,” Sutherland said. “If you call me on a week’s notice, I’ll come. It doesn’t matter who it is.”

He added that the victory felt especially significant given his admiration for Tuivasa. “I’m a big fan of Tai, so to get a win over him is bittersweet. It feels like a changing of the guard.”

Sutherland’s UFC journey has been turbulent, with multiple last-minute changes disrupting his early career.

A planned debut in Perth last September was cancelled 24 hours before the fight when Justin Tafa withdrew, before he later lost his official debut against Valter Walker on 10 days’ notice.

He also suffered a defeat to Brando Pericic earlier this year in London, putting his place in the organisation under pressure.

His win over Tuivasa, however, improves his professional record to 11-5 and strengthens his standing within the UFC.

In the main event, Carlos Prates delivered a standout performance, stopping former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena in round three after a damaging leg kick and follow-up elbows forced the referee to intervene.