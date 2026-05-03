Weather update ahead Zalmi-Kingsmen PSL 11 final

Light drizzle forces ground covers ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 3, 2026. — Reporter

LAHORE: A historic clash is set to unfold as dominant Peshawar Zalmi face underdogs Hyderabad Kingsmen in the grand finale of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms on Saturday night threatened to play spoilsport, raising concerns over potential disruption during the final.

However, conditions on match day appear far more favourable, with the weather clearing significantly during the scheduled playing hours.

The temperature is expected to hover around 26°C, with a “feels like” value of 25°C under predominantly cloudy skies.

Winds from the west at approximately 15 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 33 km/h, may offer some assistance to bowlers, particularly in the early stages.

Humidity levels are moderately high at 62%, which could aid swing under the heavy cloud cover, currently at 97%.

Despite the overcast conditions, there is no immediate threat of rain, as precipitation chances remain minimal. Visibility stands at around 8 kilometres, ensuring no major disruptions to play.

Overall, while the previous night’s storm raised concerns, the improved and stable weather outlook during match hours suggests that a full and uninterrupted contest is likely.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated PSL 11 final will be contested between 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi and tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Zalmi stormed into the final after winning their Qualifier against Islamabad United by 70 runs, while Kingsmen, who finished fourth after the league stage, defeated Multan Sultans and the three-time champions respectively in the two eliminators to book their spot in the summit clash.

The two sides also came face-to-face in the league stage of the ongoing eight-team tournament, which saw Zalmi prevail by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.