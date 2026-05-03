Barcelona edge Osasuna to close in on LaLiga title

An undated picture of Robert Lewandowski. — Instagram/ fcbarcelona

PAMPLONA: Barcelona moved to the brink of retaining the LaLiga title after a late surge secured a 2-1 victory over Osasuna here at El Sadar stadium on Saturday.

With four matches remaining, Hansi Flick’s side sit top of the table on 88 points, 14 clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and face Espanyol on Sunday.

If Madrid fails to win, Barcelona will be confirmed champions for a second consecutive season.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 81st minute when Marcus Rashford delivered a precise cross from the right and Robert Lewandowski rose highest to head home.

Just five minutes later, Fermin Lopez slipped Ferran Torres through on goal, and the forward kept his composure to finish low past Sergio Herrera and double the lead.

Raul Garcia reduced the deficit from close range two minutes later, but Osasuna’s response came too late to alter the outcome.

Torres said Barcelona have increased pressure on Real Madrid for the title and praised the hard-fought away win as more valuable than just three points.

“We've now put the pressure on Real Madrid; if they don't win tomorrow, we'll be crowned champions,” Torres said.

“Today's match was one of the toughest away fixtures in LaLiga. Those three points were worth more than just three, and I think the team put in a brilliant performance.”

For long spells, however, Osasuna were the more threatening side. Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia was instrumental, producing a series of crucial saves to keep his team in the contest.

Ante Budimir struck the post in the first half and later forced another sharp stop, while Ruben Garcia was denied from distance as the hosts pushed for European qualification.

Despite mounting pressure, Barcelona’s late clinical finishing proved decisive, moving them within touching distance of back-to-back league titles.