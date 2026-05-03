Commentary panel announced for Pakistan-Zimbabwe women series

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Salman Butt addressing a press conference. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the commentary panel for the upcoming white-ball series between hosts Pakistan and Zimbabwe, which will kick-start with the first ODI scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer Tinotenda Mawoyo will be part of the five-member commentary panel and will be joined by former Test captain Salman Butt.

Ali Younis will also feature in the panel alongside former Pakistan women internationals Aimen Anwar and Kainat Imtiaz.

The forthcoming white-ball series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will commence with three ODIs, all of which are set to be played at the aforementioned venue on May 3, 6 and 9, respectively.

Following the ODI leg, the two teams will then lock horns in a three-match T20I series, with all fixtures also slated to be held at the National Bank Stadium on May 12, 14 and 15, respectively.

The three T20Is will serve as crucial preparation for Pakistan ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Before the global tournament, Pakistan will also participate in a T20I tri-nation series in Ireland, featuring the hosts and the West Indies, with matches scheduled from May 28 to June 4.

Pakistan ODI squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab.

Zimbabwe squad: Nomvelo Sibanda (c), Beloved Biza, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Melinda Kachingwe, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Precious Marange, Michelle Mavunga, Natasha Mtomba, Christina Mutasa, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelis Ndhlovu, Kelly Ndiraya, Runyararo Pasipanodya and Adel Zimunu.