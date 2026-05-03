Mirra Andreeva heartbroken after Madrid Open defeat

An undated picture of 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva. — AFP

Mirra Andreeva endured an emotional evening in Madrid as the teenager reflected on a painful defeat to Marta Kostyuk in the final.

The 19-year-old was overcome with emotion immediately after the match, covering her face as tears flowed following the straight-sets loss.

Despite the disappointment, Andreeva showed maturity beyond her years as she gathered herself to address the crowd.

“First of course I would like to congratulate Marta and your team for your amazing win today,” she said.

“You’ve won two tournaments in a row, so you’re playing very well, so congrats on the win today as well.”

Andreeva also expressed gratitude towards the tournament organisers, sponsors and fans, acknowledging their role in creating the occasion.

However, it was when she turned her attention to her team that her emotions resurfaced.

“And of course, thanks to my team for always being there for me,” she began, before pausing as her voice trembled. “I’m sorry… I promised myself I wouldn’t cry.”

Struggling to compose herself, she continued: “Thanks to my team for always being there for me… supporting me all the time, when it’s easy and when it’s hard. I know it’s sometimes maybe not easy to work with me, but I really appreciate all your support.”

On court, Andreeva appeared eager to keep points short, serving quickly and maintaining a fast tempo, perhaps in an attempt to prevent overthinking.

Former British player Naomi Broady suggested that approach may have worked against her, saying: “Although she kept her emotions from bubbling over, I think she kept them too low at times today.”