Marta Kostyuk stuns Mirra Andreeva to win Madrid Open title

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva in Madrid Open on May 2, 2026 — Reuters

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk claimed the biggest title of her career by defeating Mirra Andreeva in straight sets to win the final of Madrid Open 2026 here at Manolo Santana on Saturday, securing her first crown at WTA 1000 level.

The world number 23 delivered an assured performance to beat her Russian opponent 6-3, 7-5, becoming only the second player ranked outside the top 20 to lift the trophy in the Spanish capital.

Kostyuk credits her breakthrough title to years of consistency, perseverance, and daily commitment despite challenges.

“It feels unbelievable to stand here right now,” said 26th seed Kostyuk after winning in her first final at this level.

“It took me many years to reach this point and the one word I think about right now is consistency - showing up every day no matter how hard it is, no matter how much you love or hate what you do.

“I've been doing that really well [over] the past years I think, so I'm very proud of myself and my team.”

Kostyuk took control early, breaking for a 4-2 lead in the opening set and sealing it on her second set point.

She carried that momentum into the second set with an immediate break, though 19-year-old Andreeva responded quickly to level proceedings.

The contest remained finely balanced, with both players exchanging breaks. Kostyuk showed resilience by saving two set points before capitalising on a double fault from Andreeva at 6-5 to serve for the match.

Despite missing two championship points, Kostyuk sealed victory when Andreeva sent a return long.

The triumph marks Kostyuk’s third WTA title and her second this season, following her recent success in Rouen.