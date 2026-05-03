WATCH: Pakistan squad travel to Bangladesh for Test series

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori (left) and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi are pictured during their departure from Karachi to Bangladesh for the Test series on May 2, 2026. – PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan team departed on Sunday mid-night from Jinnah International Airport for Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series, which is scheduled to run from May 8-20.

The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, will begin with the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from 8-12 May.

The second Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16-20 May.

Members of the travelling Test squad will be without top-order batter Babar Azam, captain of Peshawar Zalmi, and pacer Khurram Shahzad, who will represent their side in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The duo will join the squad and travel to Bangladesh after the conclusion of the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that the team’s departure for the host nation followed the successful conclusion of the national squad’s four-day training camp in Karachi.

During the camp, players took part in physical training sessions as well as scenario-based matches. The coaching staff set different targets in these practice games to evaluate performance under varying match situations.

Special emphasis was placed on players’ physical fitness throughout the camp. Training sessions were also adjusted according to conditions to better prepare the squad for upcoming challenges.

Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while four uncapped players — Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori — have received national call-ups.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh series:

Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.