Here's how much prize money PSL 11 finalists will receive

Peshawar Zalmi's Iftikhar Ahmed (centre) and Aamir Jamal (second from right) shake hands with Hyderabad Kingsmen's players after their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 8, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed separate rewards for the franchises competing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

According to the cricket board, as per the separate reward formula, the winning side will receive USD 500,000, while the runners-up will take home USD 300,000.

Furthermore, the PCB has also allocated USD 200,000 for a franchise with the best player development efforts, while the tournament-winning prize for players will be comprised of USD 500,000.

"For the first time in the history of the HBL PSL, a separate reward has been set for the franchises with the winning franchise getting USD 500,000, runners up will get USD 300,000, while the franchise with the best player development efforts will bag USD 200,000. The tournament winning prize for players will comprise of USD 500,000," the PCB said in a statement.

The confirmation came in line with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's announcement in November last year, in which he revealed a new reward system for franchises in the forthcoming editions, while complementing the marquee league's growth.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated PSL 11 final will be contested between 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi, and tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Zalmi stormed into the final after winning their Qualifier against Islamabad United by 70 runs, while Kingsmen, who finished fourth after the league stage, defeated Multan Sultans and the three-time champions, respectively, in the two eliminators, to book their spot in the summit clash.

The two sides also came face-to-face in the league stage of the ongoing eight-team tournament, which saw Zalmi prevail by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.