Match officials for PSL 11 final announced

Umpire Ahsan Raza signals a six during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa at the MCA Stadium in Pune on November 1, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday unveiled the match officials panel for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on May 3.

According to the cricket board, former member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Sri Lanka's Roshan Mahnama, will head the Playing Control Team for the summit clash.

The former Sri Lanka batter has officiated in all 11 PSL seasons, with his tally as match referee in the league currently standing at 129 matches.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ahsan Raza and New Zealand's Christopher Gaffaney, both members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will serve as on-field umpires for the final.

The duo will be supported by a fellow member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, Alexander Wharf, who is set to serve as the third umpire, while Pakistan's Asif Yaqoob has been shortlisted as the fourth umpire.

Squads

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana and Ahmed Hussain.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit and Shoriful Islam.