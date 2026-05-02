'Just another game': Marnus Labuschagne on PSL 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne speaks at the pre-match press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 2, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne termed their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi just another game as he stressed that the tournament debutants must stick to their process.

The Kingsmen, playing their maiden PSL season, made it to the final after scripting a remarkable turnaround, winning seven out of their eight matches after losing each of their first four fixtures in the eight-team tournament.

In the final hurdle, the new entrants will be locking horns with former champions and table-toppers Peshawar Zalmi, who suffered just one defeat in the league stage and eventually stormed into the final with a resounding 70-run victory over three-time champions United.

Prior to their solitary defeat against defending champions Lahore Qalandars, Zalmi were significantly tested by the Kingsmen as they were made to do hard yards in chasing down the 146-run target, which they could only achieve on the final delivery.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kingsmen captain Labuschagne acknowledged Zalmi as a strong side but emphasised that their role was to stick to their process, while citing their previous meeting with the former champions.

"To beat Zalmi in the final, we know they are a strong side. For us, it is about focusing on ourselves. They have been in great form throughout the tournament. We played them once, and it was a very tight game. We were defending 14 in the last over, and they managed to get over the line," said Labuschagne at the pre-match press conference.

"For us, it is about control, making sure we stick to our processes and plans, and then the rest will take care of itself," he added.

Although the Kingsmen skipper expressed his excitement for the final, asserting it to be a "great occasion", he called it just another game and reiterated the need to stick to the plans.

"It is going to be a great occasion. Hyderabad have really lit up this tournament, and it has been exciting not just for players but for viewers as well. But tomorrow is just another game, and we have to stick to our process," said Labuschagne.

The Australian also claimed having a "slight advantage" in the final over Zalmi, having played each of their eliminators at the same venue, while the former champions played their Qualifier against United in Karachi.

"Playing the last two matches at this venue can be a slight advantage, as we are familiar with the conditions. It gives us momentum and belief going into the final," Labuschagne noted.