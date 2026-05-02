Babar Azam opens up on prospects of ending title drought as captain in PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam speaks at the pre-match press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 2, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam acknowledged winning a trophy as a captain has been his dream ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Babar, who was appointed Pakistan's shorter format captain in 2019, has since led the national team in six multi-lateral tournaments, including World Cups, but could not propel the Green Shirts to the title victory.

His fortune as a captain in the PSL has thus far been similar as he has yet to lift the prestigious silverware after leading Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi across four seasons since 2022.

Notably, Babar had a forgetful start to his PSL captaincy stint as the Kings finished at the bottom in the seventh edition after managing to win just one out of their 10 league stage matches.

The star batter was then traded to the 2017 champions Zalmi, whom he led to the playoffs qualification in the first two out of his three stints as the side finished fifth in the landmark 10th edition last year.

However, the ongoing season saw Zalmi emerge as a reckoning force as they suffered just one defeat in the league stage and commandingly booked their spot in the final by inflicting a 70-run defeat on three-time champions Islamabad United in the Qualifier.

Meanwhile, Babar, who has been instrumental in Zalmi's success this season, is just one triumph away from winning his first PSL trophy as the captain.

When asked to comment on the prospects of finally ending his title drought as a captain, Babar insisted that winning a trophy is every captain's dream but stressed that it should not lead to overthinking, and thus urged his team to play the same way that has brought success for the 2017 champions thus far.

"Every captain dreams of lifting the trophy, and I am no different. But the most important thing is to execute our plans, keep things simple and not let pressure take over," said Babar during the pre-match press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

"This is a new match, a final, and it brings a different kind of pressure, so you have to be proactive and avoid overthinking. There is nothing different to do; we just have to play the same cricket we have been playing," he added.

Babar also addressed the criticism he often faces due to his captaincy, stating he does not focus on it.

"As for criticism, it will always be there — whether you perform or not — so I do not focus on it."