Babar Azam unfazed by Hyderabad Kingsmen's 'Australian mindset' ahead of PSL 11 final

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 8, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam brushed aside the concerns of dealing with the Australian mindset of debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The Kingsmen, playing their maiden PSL season, made it to the final by winning each of their two eliminators, including a sensational two-run victory over three-time champions Islamabad United.

The side, captained by Australia Test batter Marnus Labuschagne, had a contrasting start to their PSL 11 campaign as they lost each of their first four matches before scripting an astounding turnaround, winning seven of their next eight fixtures.

Kingsmen's spirited comeback led to the discussions of how much the Australian mindset came in handy for the new entrants, but Zalmi captain Babar, while addressing the pre-match press conference at the aforementioned venue, insisted that every team has a different style of approaching the important games and instead emphasised that momentum and the right combination were more crucial for him.

"Every team has a different mindset and approach. For me, momentum is very important, as well as the right combination for the conditions," said Babar.

On the contrary, the 2017 champions have taken a straightforward path to the PSL 11 final as they lost just one match against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the league stage.

Reflecting on his team's journey in the eight-team tournament thus far, Babar applauded Zalmi's combination and credited every player for their contribution and for fulfilling their role.

"Alhamdulillah, our momentum and team combination have been very good throughout the tournament. Every player has contributed and fulfilled his role, and we have executed our plans well," Babar stated.

Notably, Zalmi played most of their PSL 11 campaign at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, including the Qualifier against the United, while their sole defeat in the tournament came here at the Gaddafi Stadium, which will host the summit clash.

As a result, Babar Azam highlighted the striking difference in conditions at the two venues and asserted that the former champions were "focused" on assessing them.

He, however, expressed confidence in his side's ability to adapt, citing the presence of experienced players like Kusal Mendis and Michael Bracewell in their squad, before expressing his hope for maintaining their consistency in the ultimate test.

"Conditions here are different from Karachi, so our focus has been to assess conditions first and then execute our game plan accordingly. Sometimes things do not go as planned, but as professionals, you have to adapt to whatever the game presents," said Babar.

"We have a good mix of experience on the side. Experienced players bring confidence and a different energy when they perform. Our fast bowlers and local players have also stepped up, so it has been a combined team effort, and we will try to maintain that consistency."