Renowned national artists set to perform at PSL 11 closing ceremony

An undated picture of national artist Atif Aslam. — Instagram/@atifaslam

LAHORE: Renowned national artists, including Atif Aslam and Ali Azmat, are scheduled to perform at the glittering closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

According to the details, a high-profile meeting, chaired by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, conducted a detailed review of arrangements for the summit clash and the closing ceremony, which was also attended by senior officials of the cricket board, including Chief Operating Officer Syed Sumair Ahmad and PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer.

During the meeting, final touches were given to the preparations for the highly anticipated closing ceremony, which will feature renowned artists performing, including Atif, Azmat, Arif Lohar, Aima Baig, and the Sabri Sisters, while a grand fireworks display is also planned as part of the colourful festivities.

لاہور۔ایچ بی ایل پی ایس ایل 11 کا گرینڈ فائنل ۔ گرینڈ تیاریاں جاری



معروف گلوکار عاطف اسلم۔ علی عظمت۔ عارف لوہار۔ آئمہ بیگ۔ صابری سسٹرز اپنی پرفارمنس سے شائقین کو محظوظ کریں گی



رنگارنگ تقریب کے دوران آتش بازی کا شاندار مظاہرہ کیا جائے گا



چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی… pic.twitter.com/zodSY6tuwQ — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 2, 2026

PCB Chairman Naqvi emphasised the importance of ensuring world-class arrangements for the mega event, directing authorities to prioritise the comfort and convenience of spectators. He also urged fans to arrive at the stadium by 6 PM to fully enjoy the closing ceremony.

"We must ensure the best possible and outstanding arrangements at every level for this mega event. Special attention should be given to the convenience and comfort of cricket fans," said Naqvi.

"He also advised spectators to arrive early to enjoy the full spectacle. Cricket fans must reach the stadium by 6 PM to fully enjoy the grand closing ceremony," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the closing ceremony will be held ahead of the PSL 11 final between table-toppers Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, who booked their spot in the summit clash with a sensational two-run victory over three-time champions Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 at the same venue on Friday.