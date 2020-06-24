Players to test negative will undergo a second round testing in Lahore. Photo: AFP

The 18 cricketers and 11 members of support staff, who had tested negative in the first round of Covid-19 test, will report to a hotel in Lahore today, where they will be placed in a bio-secure environment ahead of tomorrow's round 2 of testing.

Sources within the cricket board tell Geo Super that what's left of the original 29-man squad will also undergo blood screening on June 26 and June 27 prior to their departure from Lahore for Manchester.



Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three T20I matches in England. Upon their arrival there, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will also conduct a round of testing.

It is pertinent to mention that as per the PCB's testing, 10 cricketers have contracted the virus namely Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz.

Hafeez, however, has reported that a separate test of his taken at a different lab has returned negative result.

Pakistan vs England: Players to undergo round 2 of Covid-19 testing