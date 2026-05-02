Dani Carvajal ruled out of El Clasico amid uncertain Real Madrid future

An undated picture of Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal. — Reuters

Dani Carvajal will miss Real Madrid’s crucial El Clasico clash against FC Barcelona on 10 May after suffering a toe injury, the Spanish club confirmed on Saturday.

The experienced right-back is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks, according to Spanish media reports, casting doubt over his availability for one of the season’s biggest fixtures.

There is cautious optimism, however, that he could return in time for Madrid’s final league game against Athletic Bilbao.

Carvajal’s absence comes at a difficult moment for Real Madrid, who currently sit second in La Liga, trailing leaders Barcelona by 11 points.

Their title hopes are hanging by a thread, with Barcelona potentially able to seal the championship this weekend if they defeat CA Osasuna and Madrid drop points against RCD Espanyol.

The injury also raises fresh uncertainty over Carvajal’s future at the club. The 34-year-old defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and next weekend’s encounter could have marked his final El Clasico appearance in a Madrid shirt.

A decorated figure at the club, Carvajal has won six UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns during his time in the Spanish capital.

However, an injury-disrupted campaign has limited his involvement this season.

His latest setback may also dent his already slim hopes of earning a place in Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, as he continues his recovery.