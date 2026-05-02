Oleksandr Usyk backs Anthony Joshua to beat Tyson Fury

An undated picture of Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has backed Anthony Joshua to defeat Tyson Fury and revealed he has been assisting his former rival with preparations for the anticipated all-British showdown later this year.

Joshua is set to return to the ring on 25 July against Kristian Prenga in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before a potential clash with long-time rival Fury.

The 36-year-old has recently spent time training alongside Usyk in Spain and Ukraine, drawing on the experience of the two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

Usyk, who remains unbeaten and has secured two victories apiece over both Joshua and Fury, expressed confidence in Joshua’s chances.

"In my opinion AJ wins against Fury,” Usyk said.

"Fury is an unbelievable fighter and Fury is a very dangerous guy but I look how Anthony works and how he has changed.

"I like Fury, he is my greedy belly best friend, he's an amazing fighter but I want Anthony to win - he deserves it."

The Ukrainian does not expect Joshua to face significant difficulty against Prenga, describing the bout as "official sparring", but confirmed he has been offering tactical and psychological advice ahead of a possible meeting with Fury.

"We will help him in training," Usyk added.

"We speak about strategy, boxing skills and psychology. We speak about fights, our fights, and I say 'champ, come on, don't stop'."

Usyk also spoke about supporting Joshua following personal hardship, adding: "listen, God gave you one more chance.

“Take this chance and don't stop or cry. This is life, pray every day and god will help you. Whatever you need I will help."