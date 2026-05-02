Hansi Flick welcomes Raphinha return as Barcelona near Spanish title

An udnated picture of Barcelona winger Raphinha. — Instagram/ raphinha

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has welcomed the return of winger Raphinha as the club move closer to securing the Spanish title.

Barcelona currently sit 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and could clinch back-to-back La Liga championships this weekend.

Victory over Osasuna on Saturday, combined with a slip-up by Real Madrid against Espanyol, would confirm their title triumph.

Raphinha has been sidelined since March after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Brazil.

His absence was felt as Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Atletico Madrid.

Flick expressed his delight at having the Brazilian back in the squad, highlighting his influence both on and off the pitch.

“Raphinha is a player who always gives us 100 per cent, in matches and in training,” said Flick. “His mentality and attitude are very important for the team. It is great to have him back.”

The winger is expected to travel with the squad, although his involvement against Osasuna remains uncertain. Flick stressed that the team would assess his condition before making a final decision.

Barcelona are also without teenage star Lamine Yamal, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury that will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Flick confirmed the 18-year-old is progressing well and is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

With five league matches remaining, Barcelona still have the opportunity to reach 100 points, a feat previously achieved only by Real Madrid in 2012 and matched by Barcelona in 2013.

Flick, however, insisted his focus remains on one match at a time, underlining his side’s commitment to maintaining high standards until the end of the campaign.