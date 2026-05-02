Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race on April 26, 2026. — Reuters

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has hailed Sabastian Sawe after the Kenyan delivered a landmark performance here at the London Marathon, becoming the first athlete to break the long-discussed two-hour barrier in a competitive race.

Sawe won in 1:59:30 on Sunday, edging a tightly contested battle with Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who also finished inside two hours.

The performance has been widely described as one of the most striking moments in modern distance running.

Sebastian Coe said global attention was immediate.

“There was extraordinary enthusiasm,” Coe, a double Olympic gold medallist, told international media in his first interview since Sawe smashed the record.

“I couldn’t switch a television on or listen to the radio or open a newspaper or go online without a lot of coverage. It was a leading story that day.”

Sawe’s time bettered Kelvin Kiptum 2:00:35 in Chicago 2023. The performance also eclipsed Eliud Kipchoge’s 1:59:40 in Vienna.

“Breaking the two-hour barrier in a competition, not a choreographed one, but in an absolutely full-blooded competition, I think did capture global imagination,” said Coe.

The 69-year-old also brushed aside criticism of the new generation of carbon-plated, ultra-light foam shoes, which have contributed to the steady descent of marathon records.

“There was extraordinary enthusiasm,” Coe, a double Olympic gold medallist, told AFP in his first interview since Sawe smashed the record.

It is pertinent to mention that the growing excitement around elite marathon running, Sawe’s breakthrough performance, and ongoing debate over carbon-plated footwear in modern athletics competition today across the world.