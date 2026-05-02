Former F1 driver, Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi dies at 59

An undated picture of Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi. — Instagram/zanardiofficial

Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who lost both legs in a motor racing crash and later went on to become a Paralympic champion, has died aged 59, his family confirmed on Saturday.

Born in Bologna, Zanardi made his Formula One debut in 1991 before finding major success in the CART series in the United States, where he won consecutive championships in 1997 and 1998.

Zanardi’s family has announced his sudden passing, saying he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones and requesting privacy during their time of grief.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May," his family said in a statement.

"Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

"The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

It is pertintnt to mention that his life changed dramatically in September 2001 when he suffered a severe high-speed crash during a CART race in Germany, resulting in the amputation of both legs.

Despite this, Zanardi refused to end his sporting career and reinvented himself as a para-cyclist, going on to become one of Italy’s most successful Paralympians.

He won four gold medals and two silver medals across the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, alongside multiple world championship titles in para-cycling, and became a prominent advocate for athletes with disabilities.

In 2020, he suffered further serious injuries after being struck by a truck during a charity handbike relay event in Tuscany, sustaining severe head trauma and undergoing prolonged medical treatment in the years that followed.