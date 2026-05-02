FIFA highlights volunteers, global unity ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the congress as the FIFA World Cup Trophy is seen in 76th FIFA Congress on April 30, 2026. — Reuters

FIFA has highlighted the importance of volunteers and global unity in football as excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The tournament is widely expected to be the largest in the sport’s history, bringing together billions of fans worldwide in a celebration of the beautiful game.

In a recent message shared across FIFA’s official social media platforms, including Instagram reels, the organisation paid tribute to the vital role volunteers play in football.

From grassroots initiatives to major international tournaments, volunteers are described as the backbone of the sport, providing essential support with passion, dedication and commitment.

The United Nations has also recognised 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, an initiative FIFA has pledged to support alongside its global partners.

The collaboration aims to encourage greater participation in community development through sport.

FIFA emphasised that its volunteer network, which includes more than 2.5 million members globally, continues to be central to football’s growth and inclusivity.

Volunteers assist in organising matches, supporting fans, and ensuring events run smoothly across all levels of the game.

The organisation extended its gratitude to all those who dedicate their time and energy, stating that football’s spirit is strengthened by their contribution.

The message reflects FIFA’s broader commitment to unity, inclusivity, and the global impact of the sport ahead of the landmark 2026 World Cup.