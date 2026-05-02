Mohammad Ali reprimanded for PSL Code of Conduct breach

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Mohammad Ali celebrates taking a wicket during their PSL 11 Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 1, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced penalising Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Mohammad Ali over the Pakistan Cricket League (PSL) Code of Conduct.

According to the cricket board, the right-arm pacer was found to have violated Article 2.21 of the PSL Code of Conduct for players and support personnel, which relates to, "Conduct that brings the game into disrepute".

As a result, the 33-year-old pacer was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct.

The incident occurred during the 16th over of Islamabad United's innings in the PSL 11 Eliminator 2 against Hyderabad Kingsmen, which saw Ali being involved in a heated verbal altercation with Mark Chapman.

The PCB further shared that the pacer pleaded guilty to the offence, eradicating the need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Shahid Saikat, who had to intervene to separate the two cricketers, while match referee Roshan Mahnama imposed the sanction.

For the unversed, Mohammad Ali has been one of the most consistent performers for the Kingsmen in the eight-team tournament and played a pivotal role in their qualification for the final in the maiden PSL appearance.

The right-arm pacer has picked up 17 wickets in 11 innings at a remarkable average of 20.05 and thus sits third on the list of leading wicket-takers of the ongoing PSL 11, led by Peshawar Zalmi’s Sufiyan Muqeem, who has 21 scalps in a game less.