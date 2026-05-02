Leeds United boost survival hopes with win over Burnley in Premier League

Leeds United's Sean Longstaff celebrates scoring their second goal against Bournemouth in Premier League on April 22, 2026. — Reuters

LEEDS: The top tier English football club Leeds United boosted their Premier League survival hopes with an assured 3-1 victory over Burnley here at Elland Road on Friday, climbing to 14th place in the table.

The win takes Leeds to 43 points from 35 matches, leaving them nine points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur with just three fixtures remaining, all but securing their top-flight status.

Leeds made a bright start and took the lead as early as the eighth minute when Anton Stach struck a low effort from distance into the bottom corner, catching goalkeeper Martin Dubravka off guard.

The hosts tightened their grip shortly after the interval, scoring twice in quick succession to put the result beyond doubt.

Noah Okafor doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute after a clever backheel from Dominic Calvert-Lewin released Jayden Bogle down the right to deliver the assist.

Just four minutes later, Calvert-Lewin added a third, reacting quickest after Dubravka parried Ao Tanaka’s initial effort.

Burnley thought they had reduced the deficit in the 68th minute, but Lucas Pires’ strike was ruled out following a VAR check for offside.

The visitors did manage a consolation shortly after, as Loum Tchaouna finished emphatically from Jaidon Anthony’s pass.

It is pertinent to mention that the already relegated following last week’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, Burnley were playing their first match since the departure of manager Scott Parker, with Mike Jackson once again in interim charge.