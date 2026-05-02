Labuschagne lost for words as Kingsmen stun United to reach PSL 11 final

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne gets emotional after their victory over Islamabad United in the PSL 11 Eliminator 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 1, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne "did not have words" after his team secured a come-from-behind two-run victory over Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Eliminator 2 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The Kingsmen, playing their maiden PSL, lost each of their first four matches but forced an astounding turnaround by winning seven of their next eight matches to qualify for the final, where they will be locking horns with table-toppers Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the Kingsmen racked up a formidable total of 186/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a century-plus partnership between Usman Khan and Kusal Perera.

The duo recovered the Kingsmen from 85/4 in 11.2 overs to 186/5 in 20 as they raised 101 runs for the fifth wicket. Usman dominated the crucial stand and finished as their top-scorer with an unbeaten 61 off 30 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries.

In turn, the United had come within touching distance as they needed just six runs off the final over, but emerging pacer Hunain Shah showcased impeccable death bowling as he gave away just three runs and took a wicket to pull off a sensational two-run victory for the Kingsmen.

Labuschagne, who played an anchoring 39-run knock, were lost for words to describe what the Kingsmen achieved in the match that ebbed and flowed but asserted that they were providing entertainment.

"I don't have words to describe what we've done today. I mean, this team; we're providing entertainment, that's for sure," said Labuschagne at the post-match presentation.

"It looked like we were going to win relatively comfortably, and then we don't and then all of a sudden it looks like it's over; we pack our bags, and we're going home.

"And then Hunain Shah steps in and goes for, what, three in the last over to win the game, with four fielders out. I can't describe what we've just done. We've become that team, and I've got goosebumps just talking about it."

Labuschagne also praised the franchise's ownership and each member of their playing squad, emphasising that everyone contributed in their PSL 11 campaign.

"Everything - the ownership - I've said this numerous times, but everything they've put in, the faith, the trust, hand-selecting each person in this squad for a reason that might not have been clear from the outside… every person has shown their skill in spades over the tournament," Labuschagne stated.

The Kingsmen captain specifically applauded wicketkeeper batter Usman, who has been consistently performing for the tournament debutants in their late surge, before hailing the bowlers, whom he called "fantastic".

"I keep coming back to Usman Khan- eight games he was struggling and then all of a sudden he's pulled this back: 66 off 30 on a wicket we felt was a bit two-paced. We were talking about 170-180 out there, and he played unbelievably," Labuschagne continued.

"And then the bowlers, once again, are getting those breakthroughs in the powerplay; I mean, they've been fantastic. We've spoken about this before, but Hunain Shah bowled an over that was expensive, and I just knew that moment was building.

"I think it was actually perfect that we only had four fielders out because it made it simple; have everyone straight and just try to bowl six yorkers. So yeah, I don't really know what else to say."