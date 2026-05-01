PFF strengthens global ties, AFC President reaffirms support

PFF President Mohsen Gilani (second from left) and AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa (second from right) pose for a picture on the sidelines of the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver on April 30, 2026. — PFF

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsen Gilani met with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa on the sidelines of the 76th FIFA Congress, receiving reaffirmed support for the federation and Pakistani football's continued growth.

Sheikh Salman praised the PFF's progress over the past year, highlighting the development of FIFA Arena pitches, entry into the FIFA Nations League, expansion of the women's national team, and the launch of the Football for Mental Health initiative in partnership with the United Nations.

"The stability of the PFF remains a key priority for the Asian football family," he said.

The PFF delegation, including Vice President Hafiz Zakaullah and Chief Operating Officer Shahid Niaz Khokhar, also conducted a series of bilateral meetings with other football federations to strengthen international partnerships.

Discussions with Football Association of Thailand President Nualphan Lamsam were marked by warmth, with Lamsam inviting Pakistani teams at all levels to visit Thailand and promising full support and facilities.

Talks with Guyana Football Federation President Wayne Forde focused on coach education, referee development, and technical exchanges.

Namibia Football Association President Robert Shimooshili explored collaboration on youth and women's football, while Barbados FA President and FIFA Council member Randy Harris discussed futsal, referee education, and bilateral cooperation in men's and women's football.

Gilani described the meetings as part of a broader diplomatic effort to foster cooperation, exchange knowledge, and create tangible opportunities for the development of Pakistani football at every level.