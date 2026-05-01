Shaun Murphy fights back to level John Higgins in Crucible classic

An undated picture of 2005 World Championship winner Shaun Murphy. — WST

2005 World Championship winner Shaun Murphy produced a spirited comeback to recover from an 8-6 deficit and draw level at 8-8 with John Higgins after two gripping sessions of their Halo World Championship semi-final at the Crucible.

The contest between two of snooker’s most accomplished figures is finely poised, with neither player able to establish a decisive advantage.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, looked in control during the afternoon, crafting a series of trademark clearances to edge ahead.

However, Murphy responded superbly in the closing frames, finishing the session strongly to restore parity.

Resuming at 4-4, Murphy had the first opportunity but could only manage 49 before missing a crucial black.

Higgins punished the error with a 72 clearance and later added a break of 67 to maintain his momentum.

Murphy stayed in touch with an excellent 88 and continued to battle, taking key frames to prevent Higgins from pulling clear.

The Scot appeared to seize control when he compiled a superb 86 to move 8-6 ahead, but Murphy refused to fade.

He held his nerve in the closing stages, including a crucial long pot on the green in frame 15, before capitalising on a missed chance from Higgins in the final frame to level the match.

Higgins is contesting his 100th match at the Crucible, second only to Ronnie O'Sullivan, and is aiming for a ninth final appearance to match Stephen Hendry’s record. Murphy, the 2005 champion, is chasing a fifth final.