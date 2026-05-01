Manchester United weigh managerial options as Michael Carrick leads race: reports

An undated picture of Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick. — Instagram/ carras16

Manchester United are set to carry out a thorough search for their next permanent head coach, despite caretaker manager Michael Carrick emerging as the frontrunner for the role, according to international media reports on Friday.

Carrick has impressed since taking charge in January, winning nine of his 13 matches and guiding the club to the brink of Champions League qualification.

His strong run of results has placed United in a favourable position, needing just two more points to secure a top-five finish.

They could confirm their place in Europe’s premier competition when Liverpool visit Old Trafford this weekend.

However, club officials remain committed to following a structured recruitment process before making a final decision.

Several managerial candidates have reportedly made informal approaches to express interest and outline their visions for the club’s future.

Among those under consideration is Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Iraola is viewed as an attractive option due to his Premier League experience, attacking philosophy, and ability to operate within a defined management structure. He has also been linked with other top clubs.

United have deliberately avoided formal negotiations at this stage to minimise distractions while the team’s immediate objectives remain at stake.

Carrick, whose current deal runs until the end of the season, has already been involved in discussions beyond his interim role, including contract matters concerning key players.

A further factor in the decision-making process is the future of assistant coach Steve Holland, whose influence behind the scenes has been significant since his arrival alongside Carrick earlier this year.