PSL 11: United win toss, elect to bowl first against Kingsmen in Eliminator 2

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (left) flips the coin as Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 Eliminator 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 1, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Eliminator 2 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain and Richard Gleeson.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.

Head-to-head

United and Kingsmen have come face-to-face twice in the marquee league, and their head-to-head record hangs in balance with one victory apiece.

Their most recent meeting took place last week, which saw United prevail by eight wickets and 80 balls to spare after bowling out the debutants for a meagre 80.

Matches: 2

Islamabad United: 1

Hyderabad Kingsmen: 1

Form Guide

The two sides enter the high-stakes fixture with contrasting momenta as the Kingsmen have just one defeat in their last five completed matches, which coincidentally came against the United, who have three victories in as many games.

Kingsmen, on the other hand, are on a two-match winning streak as they are fresh from a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over 2021 champions Multan Sultans in the Eliminator 1, following a sensational 108-run triumph over fellow debutants RawalPindiz, which earned them a miraculous entry into the playoffs by pipping defending champions Lahore Qalandars in terms of net run rate.

United, however, are coming off a gruelling 70-run thrashing at the hands of table-toppers Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Islamabad United: L, W, W, L, W