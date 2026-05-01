PSL CEO Salman Naseer confirms closing ceremony preparations in full swing

Fireworks lit up the sky as the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season Nine opening clash between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans was delayed at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer has said that preparations for the tournament’s closing ceremony are in full swing, with rehearsals already underway ahead of the final.

Speaking in an interview with PCB Digital, Naseer said the stage setup for the ceremony is progressing smoothly and all arrangements are being finalised.

He also urged fans to reach the stadium by 6:30pm for the final so they do not miss the start of the closing ceremony and the build-up to the match.

“We will ask fans to arrive at the stadium by 6:30pm for the final,” Salman Naseer said.

Naseer further confirmed that the winning team will take the PSL trophy on a city tour, giving fans in the champions’ home city an opportunity to celebrate the victory.

Reflecting on recent fixtures, he praised the turnout during the Karachi qualifier, noting that local supporters surpassed previous attendance records with their strong presence.

“The passion and enthusiasm of the fans during the qualifier in Karachi was very encouraging,” he said.

He added that at one stage the crowd was so large that organisers had to temporarily close stadium gates to manage entry and ensure safety.

“At one point during the Karachi qualifier, we had to close the gates due to the huge crowd,” he noted.

For the unversed, PSL 11 is approaching its conclusion, with debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen set to face Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United in Eliminator 2.

Hyderabad Kingsmen progressed after defeating Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1, while Islamabad United lost to Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier.

Peshawar Zalmi have already secured their place in the final and will face the winner of Eliminator 2 in the PSL 11 final on Sunday.